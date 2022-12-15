Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'

Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.

The update was shared with Variety as Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada, was asked about Avatar. It was there the exec said the project has been treated with special care behind the scenes, and he calls it a "stunning spectacle."

Netflix's Live-Action Philosophy

"These shows are very big productions and it takes a ton of time, both on the production side and in post, so you have to respect the long journey for some of these shows to deliver what hasn't been done on television before. And that's what we have for a lot of these types of shows when we're working on them, whether it's "Avatar" or "One Piece" or "Three-Body Problem," these are big, visual spectacles that you have to honor the process and respect that," Friedlander shared.

"That's the intent, that's the hope, is that you're bringing eye candy matched with impeccable storytelling into these worlds. The journeys are long but hopefully fruitful. Being part of these spectacle shows, each one is bespoke, each one goes on its own journey and it's a little bit in between film and television, so you have to break the mold every time you're working on one of them and it's rewarding across the board when we get it right."

As you can see, the executive has a clear vision of how Netflix adapts its visually challenging originals, and it has been very successful in world-building before. Hits like The Witcher prove Netflix has what it takes to portray fantasy, and Avatar: The Last Airbender will take that motif to the next level. So if we are lucky, Netflix might give us a first look at the series once the New Year rolls in.

@MeganPetersCB.