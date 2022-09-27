Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Full Cast Including George Takei and More

Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped filming on its first season, and the Netflix adaptation already has fans buzzing about what's to come. Despite its rocky history with Hollywood, the Nickelodeon franchise is poised to bring about Netflix's most ambitious live-action romp to date. Now, a new report has gone live detailing the show's full cast, and it seems icons like George Takei have signed on to bring the Fire Nation down.

The update comes from Netflix straight as the streaming service announced its full cast. You can find the list below, but if you need a shortlist, we've got you covered. Asides from its previously announced leads, Netflix has confirmed Arden Cho, Danny Pudi, George Takei, Amber Midthunder, and others will be joining Avatar: The Last Airbender. And yes, the Cabbage Merchant has been cast thanks to James Sie himself.

Amber Midthunder (she/her; Prey, Roswell) as Princess Yue:The compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.



A Martinez (he/him; Cowboy Bebop, Ambulance) as Pakku: The veteran waterbending master of the Northern Water Tribe and a fierce defender of their traditions.



Irene Bedard (she/her; Pocahontas, The Stand) as Yagoda: An empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe's female waterbenders.



Joel Oulette (he/him; Trickster, Ruby and the Well) as Hahn: A strong and skilled warrior with an unwavering loyalty to his tribe.



Nathaniel Arcand (he/him; Heartland, FBI: Most Wanted) as Chief Arnook: Father to Princess Yue and the respected leader of their tribe.



Meegwun Fairbrother (he/him; Burden of Truth, Mohawk Girls) as Avatar Kuruk: A previous Avatar with a haunted past.



Arden Cho (she/her; Partner Track) as June: A tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency.



Utkarsh Ambudkar (he/him; Ghosts, World's Best) as King Bumi: The ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu.



Danny Pudi (he/him; Mythic Quest, Corner Office) as the Mechanist: An eccentric inventor and engineer who's doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world.



Lucian-River Chauhan (he/him, Encounter, Heartland) as Teo: The idealistic and high-flying son of the Mechanist.



James Sie (he/him; Stillwater) as the Cabbage Merchant: A long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.



Momona Tamada (she/her; Secret Headquarters, One: Thunder God's Tale) as Ty Lee: An energetic and upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula's best friends.



Thalia Tran (she/her; Raya and the Last Dragon, Little) as Mai: An unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula's closest allies.



Ruy Iskandar (he/him; Yes Day, Benders) as Lt. Jee: The first officer of Prince Zuko's ship.



Hiro Kanagawa (he/him; Altered Carbon, The Man in the High Castle) as Fire Lord Sozin: The ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather of Fire Lord Ozai.



C.S. Lee (he/him; Dexter, Warrior) as Avatar Roku: A wise and benevolent past Avatar from the Fire Nation.



François Chau (he/him; The Expanse, American Gigolo) as The Great Sage: The venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku's shrine.



Ryan Mah (he/him; The Good Doctor, Snowpiercer) as Lt. Dang: Commander Zhao's second-in-command.



George Takei (he/him; Star Trek, Resident Alien) as the voice of Koh: An ancient, predatory spirit.



Randall Duk Kim (he/him; Kung Fu Panda, John Wick) as the voice of Wan Shi Tong: Appears in the form of a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.



At this time, Netflix has not released any footage of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans are eager to get a first look. Reports surfaced earlier this summer that filming had wrapped on season one, so the show is surely stepping into post-production behind the scenes. And if we are lucky, Netflix might have some footage to share with netizens before much longer!

