Avatar: The Last Airbender Hypes Comeback With New Posters

Avatar: The Last Airbender may be quiet these days, but things are moving fast for the series behind the scenes. After all, the team at Avatar Studios is moving along with new projects that will bring Aang and his friends back to the screen. Now, the team is celebrating the franchise's comeback with some new posters, and they put our heroes center stage in the best possible way.

As you can see below, different posters were released of Aang, Zuko, and more. The artwork showcases the heroes in their element... well, except for Aang. I guess we should say his poster shows him in his elements.

New official poster of Zuko from Avatar Studios! pic.twitter.com/LATKvkxF3y — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) November 26, 2022

What We Know About Avatar's Future

For those who aren't caught up with Avatar: The Last Airbender, you should know the IP made a huge comeback during the pandemic's early years. The show returned to Netflix after years away, and a new generation of fans swarmed to Aang and Korra. The Avatars put the IP back on the map, so Nickelodeon announced the creation of Avatar Studios in February 2021.

The studio was erected to foster imagination and produce original Avatar projects. Run by series co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the studio announced plans to release its first movie in 2025. The unnamed film will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, and it plans to involve the original Aang Gang as young adults.

New official poster of Aang in the Avatar State from Avatar Studios! pic.twitter.com/uMStbf6uGg — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) November 26, 2022

Now, these new posters from Avatar Studios show what the team is working with, and fans are loving the update. It has been too long since the IP put out any new content, and its canon comics can only tide over fans for so long. All eyes are on Avatar's animated future, and these latest posters prove the coming years are bright.

What do you think about these new posters? Are you excited to see Avatar's next projects?