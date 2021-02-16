Avatar: The Last Airbender Was Netflix's Top Children's Animated Show in 2020

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is nearly twenty years old at this point, but the show hasn't lost any of its charms with time. The series made a big comeback in 2020 when it returned to Netflix and wowed users across the board. And now, a brand-new report confirms the show was Netflix's most popular children's animated series last year.

The report comes from The NPD Group which gathered the most popular animated shows on Netflix for kids. It seems some strong contenders hit up audiences in 2020, but Aang could not be beaten. The list gives the second place to The Boss Baby: Back in Business before anime hit up third place with Naruto. You can find the entire top-ten list below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Naruto

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

PJ Masks

The Garfield Show

Johnny Test

The Legend of Korra

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated

Cocomelon

Looking at this list, it is worth noting that only one of these shows is exclusive to Netflix. Boss Baby's spin-off can only be found on this streaming service, so it seems likely Netflix will want to grow that exclusivity.

The staying power of older series is also interesting to see. The newest show on this list is dated 2018 with the majority airing well before 2010. Series like Naruto are also widely available online for free through other streamers. Still, their popularity hasn't waned and can coerce your average user into a re-watch when prompted. That truth was seen in Avatar: The Last Airbender, so fans are curious to see how the Nickelodeon series fares in 2021.

HT - Cartoon Brew