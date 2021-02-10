Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Shares Fierce Korra Sketch

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender's co-creator shared a fierce new sketch of Korra! The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has been enjoying a resurfaced level of popularity in the past couple of years thanks to its streaming release on services like Netflix and CBS All Access (now called Paramount+), and this has been especially true for its sequel series, The Legend of Korra. While the sequel originally did not get much attention from fans due to its wonky scheduling on Nickelodeon when it first aired, it's found its footing with the streaming audience.

It's found such a footing, in fact, that The Legend of Korra is continuing with all sorts of fun new projects such as spin-off books, tabletop games and much more. In fact, it seems like there's going to be yet another new project in the works as co-creator Bryan Konietzko took to Instagram to share a preview of new cover he's doing for Dark Horse Comics featuring a fierce look at Korra. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Konietzko (@bryankonietzko)

For those looking to see more of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, there's currently a live-action adaptation in the works for Netflix. Original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino were originally signed onto this new project, but unfortunately the creators parted ways from the project over creative differences. There has yet to be any official update from Netflix as to how the new adaptation has been proceeding since, unfortunately.

At least fans will always been able to enjoy not only the original animated series, but the spin-offs that have been released since such as original comic and novel works continuing the stories from the franchise. Fans will also be willing to defend either the original series or its sequel, and it's because they both still hold up quite well years after they originally aired on Nickelodeon. Thanks to this they will find that much more of an audience heading into the future.

But what do you think? What did you think of The Legend of Korra? How does it compare to Avatar: The Last Airbender? What are some of your favorite Korra moments from the animated series? Would you want to see another sequel someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!