Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Captures The Kyoshi Warrior Suki

Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return via an upcoming live-action series produced by the streaming service of Netflix, and while there haven't been any casting announcements for the television show, fans are attempting to show off their own takes on some of the biggest characters of the fan-favorite series with this cosplay of Kyoshi warrior Suki being a perfect example. Suki might not have been able to bend fire, water, air, or earth, but her status as a Kyoshi warrior proved that her fighting skills made her a force to be reckoned with even in a world of benders!

Suki's relationship with Sokka was easily one of the most adorable parts of the Nickelodeon produced anime series, with the two finding one another on their quest to battle against the nefarious machinations of the Fire Nation. While Suki didn't have a role to play in the sequel series of The Legend of Korra, we definitely foresee her returning in the upcoming live-action adaptation that will be produced by Netflix. With Suki honoring the legacy of the past Avatar Kyoshi, she did an excellent job of showing off her fighting prowess throughout the series and would definitely make a worthy addition to the eventual live-action series!

Instagram Cosplayer Jess Blaze Cosplay shared this impressive take on the most famous of the Kyoshi warriors, joining Aang's gang in the Avatar's quest to stop the march of the Fire Nation and bring peace to their world by participating in some insane battles over the course of the animated series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess (@jessblazecosplay)

Fans won't have to wait until the upcoming live-action television series to experience new tales of Suki, as Dark Horse Comics is printing an Avatar The Last Airbender graphic novel, Suki Alone, with the official description reads as such:

"Suki is captured by the Fire Nation and brought to the Boiling Rock, a grim prison in the middle of a dormant volcano. Separated from Team Avatar and her Kyoshi Warrior sisters, she decides to build her own community among other prisoners. But it's going to take more than an encouraging word to build trust among so many frightened people. Suki will need to draw on all her resources to do it, and even that might not be enough."

