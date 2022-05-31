Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Be Aiming for a Surprising Demographic

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender is considered by many to be one of the greatest animated series of all time and for good reason, as the story of Aang and the gang attempting to stop the Fire Nation resonated with many fans over the years. With Avatar Studios currently working on new animated projects which will take fans back to the world of Aang and Korra, Netflix is continuing production on its live-action adaptation of the series, with one of the major actors recently going into detail when it comes to the differences that the first season will have from the source material.

The first season of Avatar The Last Airbender on Nickelodeon not only introduced a bevy of major players to the world of bending, but it also set the stage for the feel of the series moving forward. While the gang's journey certainly had its fair share of trials and tribulations, it also had a feeling that things were much lighter for the Avatar and his friends. This, apparently, is something that the upcoming live-action series is looking to change according to Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

The actor who will be playing Iroh of the Fire Nation, the uncle to Prince Zuko who watches out for his banished nephew, went into detail regarding how the first season of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender is looking to change things up in comparison to the original source material:

"Let's be frank, the first season of the animated series was geared toward little kids, but as the books went on, the themes became way more mature and you still have that whimsical quality, but the themes were so much deeper and the character arcs were so much more mature. That quality is what they're trying to bring into the first season."

Currently, a release date has yet to be revealed for the series, though Netflix Geeked Week is slated to take place at the beginning of June, and might just have some new details when it comes to Netflix's take on the world of bending.

Are you hyped that the first season of Netflix's Avatar is looking to be darker than the source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

Via Avatar News