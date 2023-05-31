Netflix Seems to Have an Avatar: The Last Airbender Update on the Way

It has been ages since the world learned Avatar: The Last Airbender was gearing up for another live-action romp. After a disastrous adaptation years ago, the team at Netflix decided it was time to give Aang another shot on film. Since then, Netflix's take on Avatar has finished filming, but we have yet to see any update on the live-action adventure. But if a new rumor is right, we may get to see Aang in person soon.

The update comes courtesy of Netflix itself as the company began teasing its next fan event. On June 17th, Netflix will host another TADUM event in Brazil and livestream it across the globe. Not long ago, a poster went live teasing the event's big series, and Avatar: The Last Airbender is listed.

Of course, this update has fans speculating a first look at Avatar might be on the horizon. Filming did wrap on the project last year, and since then, we have heard little from the crew. We haven't even been given a release window, so Netflix has fans flying blind where this show is concerned. TADUM would be a great place to show off its first Avatar update since production wrapped, so netizens better keep their eyes peeled in June for an Aang announcement. In the meantime, we can all binge the original Avatar series to catch up with Aang and prepare for his next outing under Avatar Studios. The gang is slated to reunite in a movie as young adult under director Lauren Montgomery, but we still have a ways to go before the flick is ready to go live.

Want to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender? You can check out the series as well as The Legend of Korra on Paramount+. Netflix is also streaming the series, and Dark Horse Comics has a number of Avatar comics you can read up on. For more details on the hit animated series, you can read its official synopsis now:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar-spiritual master of the elements-has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

What do you think about this latest Netflix update? Do you believe Avatar is about to give us a first look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.