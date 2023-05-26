Avatar The Last Airbender Announces First 4 Figures Line

It's hard to deny the longevity of Avatar The Last Airbender at this point. Despite the original series hitting Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago at this point in time, fans are still in love with the bending universe, as can be seen with the number of future projects that Aang and company have on the way. Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the original series while Avatar Studios is working on a new film arriving in 2025, and a new figure line once again takes us back to Aang's early adventures.

Avatar The Last Airbender first hit Nickelodeon in 2005, introducing animation fans to the recent Avatar who is a powerful being that can manipulate the elements of air, water, fire, and earth. Following Aang's original battles against the Fire Nation, a sequel series arrived that saw the Avatar following Aang taking the reins in The Legend of Korra. While a title for the feature-length film that will bring fans back to the animated universe has yet to be revealed, the movie recently had an image hit the internet that confirmed the runtime will focus on Aang and his friends during their adult years. With this time period only briefly explored in The Legend of Korra, the movie is highly anticipated by bending fans.

The upcoming figures from First Figures will be offered in two varieties, with the Collector's Edition retailing for around $110 USD and the Definitive Edition retailing for around $250 USD. Pre-orders are now open for the figures that are planning to hit retailers in the second quarter of 2024. While we might be waiting until 2025 for Aang to return to animation, it's clear that fans still have a big love for the bending world.

Check out the Collector's Edition of Aang!



Preorders for our Avatar: The Last Airbender – Aang are NOW OPEN! Take advantage of our EARLY BIRD OFFER by placing your orders before 12th June 2023!



@AvatarNews_

Aang's journey has been expanded upon in a number of avenues outside of the original television series. For example, Dark Horse Comics has released a number of comic book series that explored what happened to the young benders following the defeat of the Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar The Last Airbender's grand finale. With Avatar Studios promising to further flesh out the bending universe, it will be interesting to see if any of these stories make their way to the big screen.

Will you be picking up this Aang statue next year? Who has been your favorite bender?