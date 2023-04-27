Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Release Date Revealed

Everyone, brace yourselves! It looks like Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for its big comeback. We have known for some time that the Avatar franchise was eyeing a big-screen return as Avatar Studios announced movie plans were in store for Aang. Now, we have been given new details on the comeback, and that includes the film's big premiere date.

Today, Paramount released all-new information about its slate of upcoming projects, and Avatar: The Last Airbender was on the list. It was there the team at Avatar Studios confirmed the animated series will return with a movie starring Aang's gang as adults. We also learned the big movie is slated to debut on October 10, 2025 so you can mark your calendars.

At this time, little info is out about the Avatar movie in terms of story, but we know a bit about its development. Lauren Montgomery is attached to direct the movie. Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, the creators of Avatar, are overseeing the movie as executive producers with Eric Coleman. As for animation, Flying Bark Production announced in October 2022 it would help bring the Avatar movie to life. So as you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Avatar has in store.

After all, the franchise has blown up in popularity over the past few years. Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra resurged in pop culture during the COVID-19 pandemic as people across the world needed new shows to watch. These animated hits were rediscovered by a new generation, leaving Aang and Korra to dominate streaming services worldwide. It didn't take long for Nickelodeon and Paramount to found Avatar Studios in hopes of capitalizing of the franchise's success. And now, we know when we will get to see new content from Aang after all this time.

If you are not caught up on Avatar, we definitely recommend you check out the Nickelodeon series ASAP. The show is streaming on Netflix as well as Paramount+ in the United States along with The Legend of Korra. You can also check out more about the Extended Avatar Universe by way of its comics and novels. Not long ago, Avatar Kyoshi had much of their past unraveled thanks to a series of books detailing their reign. There are also games like Avatar Generations available that star many unsung characters from the franchise's past.

What do you think about this latest Avatar update? Are you excited to see the franchise move foward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.