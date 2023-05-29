Avatar: The Last Airbender Isn't Bringing Back the Original Cast for Its Movie

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to return to its roots. While Netflix continues work on the franchise's latest live-action entry, all eyes are on Aang and the gang as they prepare for a comeback. If you did not know, Avatar Studios is hard at work on a movie that will check in on our heroes as young adults. And after much speculation, actress Jessie Flowers has informed fans the Avatar movie will recast most if not all of the show's original cast.

Flowers shared this information with fans at MomoCon over the weekend while ComicBook was in attendance. It was there the voice actor for Toph addressed the new live-action project, and Flowers said they were under the impressive most everyone from the show would be recasted.

"If you're an actor, you're always interested in being called back for a project. I think they're going to be recasting for pretty much everything... It's not like people are going to clamor and be like, 'Bring back the originals!'"

Continuing, Flowers were on to address the franchise's vision under creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. The actress said the creators know what they want for Avatar's first film, and they will not bend to any amount of fandom push. The two creators are firm in their vision, and Flowers reflected on Avatar's past while discussing the two writers.

"[The show] was three seasons and then people were like 'Make a fourth, make a fourth!' and they were like 'No.'," she shared. "They have a vision and they execute it the way they want to. I'm sad because I would come love to come back and do stuff but you know I'll be cheering from the audience with everyone else!"

At this point, no cast has been revealed for Avatar's first film, but we do know some details about the project. For one, we know the Aatar Studios project will be done as a movie and follow Aang's team as young adults. Currently, the big project is slated to debut in 2025, and director Lauren Montgomery will be overseeing the release in a few years' time.

What do you think about this Avatar update? Do you agree with this vision for Avatar's future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.