Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets Incredible Anime Opening

Avatar: The Last Airbender has gotten the incredible anime opening theme sequence it truly deserves! Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animated series of all time, and it continues to get bigger even years after it initially premiered (and ended) on Nickelodeon since it's become available on streaming services like Netflix. Due to its strong anime influences, fans have debated over whether or not it's actually identifiable as an anime series because of where it was produced. But there are a number of fans who defend its spot in the anime world.

Now there's an even better argument for Avatar: The Last Airbender being an anime series as now it's gotten the anime opening it deserves! Artist atenahena has proved that the series is not only a great inspiration for an anime opening with their take on it (using Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic's first opening as a base), but still continues to have some of the most iconic characters in the animated world! You can check out a tease of it from @atenahena's Twitter below and check out the full opening above!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is such a hot ticket franchise that while its animated run is over following The Legend of Korra sequel series, the series is still inspiring new projects such as tabletop games and more. One of the most curious is a new live-action series being produced for Netflix. Following original creators' Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's public exit from the new adaptation last year, the series has reportedly hired a new showrunner.

While we have yet to get concrete details for Netflix's new live-action project just yet, rumors and early reports from the production suggest that the central ages of the series' characters like Katara and Sokka would be changed for the new series. Fans have not responded particularly kind to this idea, but at least fans can keep the original spirit of the series alive with fun new takes on it like this.

