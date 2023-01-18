Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases Cabbage Man's Live-Action Debut

Netflix has a history with taking pre-established animated series and giving them a live-action spin, with the streaming service looking to do so once again in the future with Avatar The Last Airbender, the Nickelodeon series that introduced viewers to a world of benders. While a release date, or any footage for the matter, of the upcoming live-action adaptation has yet to be released at this point, one of the Netflix stars recently commented on his upcoming role as a beloved side character to Aang and the gang, the Cabbage Man.

Actor James Sie will be taking on the role of the Cabbage Man in the new take on Avatar The Last Airbender, with the hilarious character being a running joke in the original animated series as his cabbages that he was looking to sell would routinely find themselves destroyed thanks to his encounters with benders. While the Cabbage Man himself didn't return in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, his son would eventually go on to create a wildly successful company hilariously named "Cabbage Corporation", helping to continue his father's work on a much larger scale while not being relegated to a simple cart in the process.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared a recent interview clip with James Sie as he talks about his upcoming role, while also delving into the original call that the actor received when it came to becoming a part of the new series that will re-imagine the characters and events of Avatar The Last Airbender:

Netflix isn't the only venue for the bending world in the future, as new Avatar The Last Airbender movies are being worked on by Paramount's Avatar Studios, with the first set to arrive in 2025 that will see Aang and the gang return. While details about the upcoming story are few and far between at this point, the film will see Aang return, though whether he'll be a child or a full-blown adult is yet to be seen.

