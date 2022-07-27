Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Found Its Cabbage Merchant

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the biggest animated series to ever hit television, and its resurgence has put the franchise on the map. With new projects on the horizon, all eyes are on what might be its most ambitious adaptation yet. Netflix is making a live-action television series based on the series, and now, a new report suggests the project has found its Cabbage Merchant.

And yes, they are going to scream and wail about their cabbages like we all expect. After all, this new report says James Sie has been cast as the merchant, and they did the man's original voice in the Avatar TV series.

James Sie has been cast as the cabbage merchant in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series!



He was the original voice actor of the cabbage merchant in the animated series AND the cabbage merchant's son, the CEO of Cabbage Corp, in The Legend of Korra!



According to Avatar News, Sie has been cast as the Cabbage Merchant in the Netflix live-action series. This marks their return to the role as Sie did the voice of the character in the Nickelodeon series. They also reprised the role in The Legend of Korea when they played the merchant's son, the CEO of Cabbage Corp.

So if you have missed the Cabbage Merchant's iconic cry, it will be back soon. And this time, the voice actor will get to put on a full performance for fans!

For those unfamiliar with Sie, the Chinese-American actor has done a number of voice acting roles to date. The Cabbage Merchant is one of his most recognizable roles alongside Jackie Chan, Master Monkey, and Eddy Raja. They have also done a number of live-action roles dating back to 1996 with Chain Reaction.

With this new report making the rounds, Sie has joined an impressive cast collated by Netflix. Gordon Cormier has been cast as Aang alongside others like Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas James Liu, Daniel Day Kim, and more. At this time, no release window has been announced for Netflix's adaptation, but fans are hoping footage of Avatar will go live before the new year.

