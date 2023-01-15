Did Avatar: The Last Airbender Tease Our First Look at the Next Avatar?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has kept its head down since reports confirmed the IP is making a comeback, but that won't last for long. After all, there are a lot of projects in the works at Avatar Studios. With a new film in the works, all eyes are on Aang as fans are eager to reunite with the airbender. But right now, it seems fans are more concerned about the Avatar Cycle as a whole.

And why is that? Well, a new theory has surfaced on social media, and it suggests Avatar Studios may have given us a sneak peek at the next Avatar after Korra.

I extracted this from here: pic.twitter.com/MR2mOAhcfS — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) January 15, 2023

The whole thing came to light when Avatar Generations posted a new piece of key art. The promo highlights some of the rewards that will be made available in pre-registration. One of the perks will be five-star hero tickets, but the artwork on those tickets has everyone buzzing.

As you can see above, the artwork showcases two side profiles. One is obviously Korra, but the other is totally new to us. The profile seems to show a young man with a shaggy bowl cut... and his place on this ticket has fans wondering whether he is an unknown Avatar.

After all, we know Aang will be present in this game, and Avatar Generations will be all about the history of the IP. Korra will be included, and you can bet previous Avatars like Roku and Kyoshi will be involved. So when it comes to this five-star ticket art, theories have spawned suggesting the man here is the next Avatar. After all, the cycle demands the next Avatar after Korra be a man from the Earth Nation. This profile fits the bill, but of course, the silhouette could be of an unrelated original character to the upcoming game.

For now, we will have to wait and see how this theory pans out. Avatar Generations will be out later this year, and the mobile game promises to invest fans with an expansive RPG. So if we are lucky, this game may shed new light on where the IP is headed down the line.

