Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Pitches Netflix's Perfect Ember Island Players Episode

Avatar: The Last Airbender had its fair share of dark moments as Aang and his friends fought the Fire Nation, but it also took more than a few chances to inject some serious humor into the bending world. One of the most beloved, hilarious entries in the series was the "Ember Island Players", a group of actors who attempted to recreate the protagonists' story. Now that the Netflix series is a success, one of the original voice actors has a hysterical idea for how the Ember Island Players could be brought to life.

The Ember Island Players, for those who might need a refresher, first debuted in the third and final season of the original animated series. In the titular episode, the acting troupe attempted to recreate the story of Aang and his friends, but generally failed at conveying many of the events and characters that were a part of their story. One major mistake by the Players was imagining Toph, the young Earth Bender, as a full-grown man. This was a nod to the original take on Toph that the creators had before deciding to make her around the same age as her companions.

Uncle Iroh Shares His Thoughts on The Ember Island Players

While the voice actor Mako originally played the part of Uncle Iroh in the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, his passing meant that the baton was passed to voice actor Greg Baldwin. Taking over for Mako was a herculean task, but Baldwin stepped up to the plate when it came to voice Iroh in season three. When it comes to the live-action adaptation, Greg is hoping that the original cast of the animated series will be brought on to take on the roles of the Ember Island Players.

RE: EMBER ISLAND PLAYERS.



Use OG voice cast.



This is solid advice.



Please forward to the appropriate executive.



I’m serious.@netflix https://t.co/CvvaYGkWMh — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) March 6, 2024

Following the announcement that Netflix has committed to two more seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans are speculating how the live-action adaptation will take on some of the biggest moments of Aang's life down the road. It will also be interesting to see if Netflix is willing to acquire the rights to The Legend of Korra following the success of the bending universe so far.

What do you think of this hilarious idea when it comes to bringing the Ember Island Players to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.