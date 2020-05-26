Avatar: The Last Airbender Creates Ruckus After a Curious Glacier is Found IRL

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been on a lot of fans' minds lately thanks to the fact it's now streaming on Netflix in the United States, and it's apparently now causing a ruckus with fans online after a mysterious photo of a glacier hits too close to home with the famous animated series. Every episode of the series famously starts with the fact that the Avatar once disappeared when the "world needed him the most," and that's seeming especially resonant these days during our current time of anxiety with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

If there were going to be a time when it would both make a ton of sense and just be another huge event on top of many others, it would be this year. That's why a particular tweet from @ProdigyAzula noting a photo with a mysterious glowing crack in a glacier has gone viral as it teases the "arrival" of Aang the Avatar.

One of the biggest reveals of the series early on was how Aang ran away from home and was suddenly trapped within a glacier for 100 years before being rescued by Katara and her brother Sokka. From here the Avatar's journey to master all four elements begins, and is when the series first launched its famous first run on Nickelodeon.

You guys already know who tf is coming pic.twitter.com/lyQX9Krctz — Azula ⚡️ (@ProdigyAzuIa) May 24, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing a revival as of late now that it is streaming through Netflix in the United States. The series has been available on the platform in other territories for some time, but this was a huge milestone for the fan favorite animated series. This is all in preparation for the currently in-progress live action TV series coming to Netflix some time in the future too. Thankfully, the series seems to be just as popular with fans now as it ever was and will have all sorts of new eyes on the franchise moving forward.

Have you been checking out Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix? Would you be ready to take action if the Avatar suddenly appeared in our world? Would it be the weirdest thing to happen this year? Which bending element do you think you would like to have the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

