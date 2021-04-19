Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces New Web Series to Mixed Reactions

If you have been paying any attention to the Internet this past week, you might have heard something about Avatar: The Last Airbender. The franchise surprised fans when its Youtube channel posted about an upcoming project set to date on April 22 in honor of Earth Day. As you can imagine, fans were all flustered as they thought a new animated series was on the way, but that is not the case at all.

No, it turns out Avatar: The Last Airbender is not putting out a new mainline series, but the web-series coming for fans will still be a fun treat either way!

The situation was all cleared up today when it was announced the web series originally teased happens to be the Four Nations Forum. The show is a live-action forum chat where mega-fans of Avatar will gather to debate hot topic issues within the fandom. So for instance, one episode might focus on the best episode of Book Two while another argues over whether Katara should have been with Zuko over Aang.

This web-series will debut on April 22, so fans can mark the date down if they are into this sort of project. And if you hit up social media, you will see some fans are already vying for a spot on the show. However, there are others who are less than pleased with the project. Many expected this project to be about a new Avatar show, but that was never in the cards.

After all, a mainline series addition would be a huge deal, so there is almost zero chance Nickelodeon would have signed off on a surprise debut. While the Avatar franchise confirmed new projects are being developed behind the scenes, The Four Nations Forum is not the show some fans expected, and the disappointment they are wrestling was made in light of a (maybe too) vague Youtube post.

What do you make of this little blip? Did you expect anything more from this Avatar teaser or...?