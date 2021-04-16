Avatar: The Last Airbender Teases New Original Series for Special Celebration

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is teasing a new original series for a special Earth Day weekend celebration! Avatar: The Last Airbender has had quite an eventful few years following its re-releases through streaming services like Netflix and Paramount+. With the series finding new fans thanks to this releases, and getting even more prominent with older fans, the franchise is more viable than ever. The last thing we had heard from this series was that it opening a brand new studio to focus on expanding this universe with new feature films and series projects.

While the full scope of this new expansion effort is nowhere near completely clear just yet, it seems that it's encompassing all sorts of large and small projects. There could be even one coming as soon as Earth Day weekend. As reported by Avatar News, the official YouTube page for Avatar: The Last Airbender is teasing a new, original series exclusive to the channel as part of a special celebration beginning on April 22nd.

The details for this new series, or what kind of project it will actually be for the YouTube page are all shrouded in mystery. Making this stranger is the way the announcement teases this new series, "We're excited to announce our upcoming Earth Day Weekend celebration! This 3-day event will feature earth-shattering original videos, a live stream every day, and a new, original series exclusively on this channel! It all starts on Earth Day, April 22! Get ready! Toph's already on her way!"

Avatar News' report details that this "new, original series" will be premiering on April 24th and will be permanently available through the channel from that point on. They also report that Toph voice actor Michaela Murphy will not be involved, and an update from the Avatar: The Last Airbender YouTube channel seems to hint at this stating that it will be a "fan-led, original series" with the promise of an update for it coming soon.

So while this might be an official new series from Avatar: The Last Airbender's YouTube channel, these extra updates seem to tease something less involved than the full series that fans might be hoping for. But with the franchise expanding in a fun way like this, it could also be the start of much more to come! But what do you think?

What do make of this announcement for Avatar: The Last Airbender's new original series? What would you want to see for the Earth Day weekend celebration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - Avatar News