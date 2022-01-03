Viz Media Nixes One Manga’s Release Following Fan-Service Concerns

Viz Media and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service have put a stop to a big manga update over some notable concerns that likely involve the amount of fan service in this new update! Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has dropped its first official new issue of the year and that meant that after a long wait, fans finally got to check out new chapters of popular series like My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more. But those are far from all of the new weekly releases that fans love to keep up with. In fact, one new chapter has been held back.

Viz Media shares quite a few chapters exclusively through their website (rather than sharing through the mobile app), and one such heavy hitter was Kentaro Yabuki’s newest series, Ayakashi Triangle. Fans were expecting to read Chapter 74 of the series this week alongside all of the other new releases, but both Viz Media and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus services will not be releasing this chapter. Instead, both series will be skipping it entirely and now post a scheduled release for Chapter 75 of the series.

No reason has been officially given by either service outside of the message, “Ayakashi Triangle chapter 74 will not be published on Shonen Jump.” Making matters more complicated is the fact that Viz Media is no longer listing the physical volume releases they had announced prior, so now fans have been wondering what this could mean. As for why the chapter is being potentially skipped over, there’s a good chance that the material in cede chapter might have gone too far in some fan-service related aspects.

As fans have come to know from Yabuki’s past works on series such as To Love Ru (and the even spicier To Love Ru Darkness sequel), the creator is not one to shy away from more intense sexual situations for his characters. There has been a ton of that seen over the course of Ayakashi Triangle’s run thus far (and part of the reason why the series is only available through the full website), but this is definitely a first for the series that has been releasing chapters in the magazine since 2020.

Ayakashi Triangle will be making an anime debut soon as well, but what do you think? Were you hoping to check out the next chapter of Yabuki's newest series? How do you feel about it being skipped for the official English language release?