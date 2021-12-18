To Love Ru Illustrator’s Ayakashi Triangle is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Ayakashi Triangle, the newest manga from To Love Ru illustrator Kentaro Yabuki, has announced it’s getting its own anime adaptation next! Fans are likely very aware of Yabuki’s work as the artist has been making waves for quite a while. With the releases of majorly popular series such as Black Cat, To Love Ru and the To Love Ru Darkness sequel and spin-off, Yabuki got off to a great start with the release of his newest series in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year. But this newest series has gotten far outside of its cult following yet.

That’s all gearing up to change very soon as Yabuki took the stage at Jump Festa 2022 to help announce that a new anime for Ayakashi Triangle is now in the works. Unfortunately, it’s a very early confirmation that one is now in development so that means there are currently no details about its potential release date, production staff and studio, or cast as of this writing. But with the announcement, the anime has opened its own official Twitter account and that’s where you can check out the official anime announcement below:

https://twitter.com/ayakashi_anime/status/1472104774938271744?s=20

If you wanted to check out Kentaro Yabuki’s Ayakashi Triangle for yourself, the manga run is currently updating with new chapters on a weekly basis with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. The funny thing about that release, however, is that while the other Shonen Jump series are available to check out on the mobile app, Ayakashi Triangle is one of the few series that’s only available to read on the the main website. Viz Media officially describes Ayakashi Triangle as such:

“Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi, but they have a special exorcist ninja force to counter the threat! Young exorcist ninja Matsuri spends his days fighting ayakashi to protect his childhood friend Suzu. But when an ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up, things get turned upside down! Legendary mangaka Kentaro Yabuki returns to Shonen Jump with this new fantasy series full of ayakashi and romance!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ayakashi Triangle making its own anime debut? How are you liking Kentaro Yabuki’s newest series so far? What are you hoping to see from the new adaptation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!