My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Others Welcome 2022 with New Year Chapters

At last, the new year is here, and that means the slate is wide open for entertainment in 2022. From television to music, artists are ready to celebrate this new year, and the same goes for creators in Japan. After all, manga artists have a lot to chew on in 2022, and that is why Shueisha brought out its new year’s Shonen Jump issue today for everyone to read.

The special release went live today following a holiday break in Japan. Shueisha put out its first issue of 2022 for all to read, and you can check out the new chapters right now online. Viz Media has published the magazine’s new chapters as usual, and they include everything from My Hero Academia to One Piece and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, you can read the full list of updated series below. More than 20 titles were released through Shonen Jump today, so you better get reading if you want to stay caught up:

One Piece



My Hero Academia



Jujutsu Kaisen



Ayashimon



Doron Dororon



Blue Box



Sakamoto Days



Witch Watch



Undead Unluck



Mashle: Magic and Muscles



Black Clover



Dandadan



Dr. Stone



Food Wars! Shokugeki no Sanji



High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku



Magu-chan: God of Destruction



Me & Roboco



Mission: Yozakura Family



PPPPPP



Protect Me, Shugomaru!



The Elusive Samurai



If you want to keep up with Shonen Jump, Viz Media is the place to be. A subscription will give you access to the publisher’s full online library including back issues and more. Viz Media also has access to other hit series like Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as they update monthly. So if you want to read more in 2022, here’s your shot.

Which series do you plan on following in 2022? Do you think any of your favorite series might end this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.