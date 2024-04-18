You're Missing the Most Confusing Anime of 2024

There are a lot of good anime to check out for the Spring 2024 anime season, but there's definitely one anime that you're missing out for good reason! The Spring 2024 anime schedule is hoping to keep up the hot streak from the Winter 2024 season as there are a ton of new anime that hope to reach the same heights of quality that anime fans got to experience through the year so far. But while many of these shows are reaching these heights with their impressive first few episodes, there's one anime getting attention for going in the complete opposite direction.

You might have heard about Re:Monster if you have looked through anime circles on social media. The infamous opening rap theme song has already started to make waves for some of the awkward rhymes, and things went even further with the fact that it's one of the many Isekai anime series on offer this Spring. But after three episodes, Re:Monster has somehow gone even further to being one of the wildest shows of the season that you're rightfully missing out on.

(Photo: Studio Deen)

What Is Re:Monster?

Re:Monster begins with a mercenary being stabbed to death by a mysterious woman in a mysterious futuristic looking city. He then awakens reincarnated in a fantasy world as a goblin named Gobrou. Through the first month of his life, Gobrou steadily uses the intelligence and knowledge from his past life to evolve at a greater pace than the rest of his goblin siblings around him. It also turns out that he's carried over a key ability from his previous life, the psychic ability to gain the powers of whatever he eats.

Thus he spends his days eating and training with his siblings and evolving to new levels while making sure to get rid of more of the icky pieces of goblin life and culture. The first three episodes of the series see Gobrou advancing to such a state, that he's become a strong Hobgoblin than everything else around him with even wilder abilities. On paper, that's not the worst idea for an Isekai as there have been some truly odd ones released over the years. But in practice, it's a much different story altogether.

It's not that the animation is rough, or that character designs are too wild, it's just that there's a lot packed into this story. Not only does it have the layer of reincarnating someone who already had abilities, but it has a fast paced romance that advances to physical levels within the first three episodes. And not just that, but there's a harem exploration within these episodes as well. Gobrou is an active protagonist for sure, and that's made for quite a wild experience thus far.

It's tough talking about Re:Monster because it's not necessarily a show you would recommend to anyone else. It's not something that stands out because it's great, it's standing out because it's just so wild with only a few episodes in. It's got such an audacity of presentation that it's an utterly baffling experience that fans are missing. With good reason? Yeah, honestly.

Have you seen Re:Monster? If so, how are you feeling about it so far?