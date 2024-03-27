Top 10 Most Anticipated Spring 2024 Anime

The Spring 2024 anime schedule is hear, and that means there are a ton of new anime that you will want to check out over the next few months! The Winter 2024 wave of anime are reaching their respective ends, so it's time to get ready for a whole new wave of anime releases that will be fighting for your attention over the Spring months. Not only are there several releases that will be continuing through the Spring, but there are several major returns, new adaptations, originals and much more that you are going to want to open up room in your schedule for. The Spring 2024 anime schedule is particularly packed as it's going to be a season full of new blockbuster hits. There are major action franchises returning for new episodes, big Isekai anime standouts returning for new seasons, major comedies hoping to bring the laughs again with new episodes, brand new adaptations of hit manga releases, and even a few originals that look like they're going to stand out from among the pack. This season really feels like there's something for everyone. But with so many new anime releasing this Spring, this is only scratching the surface of what's being offered. We couldn't possibly get everything here, so here are the ten most anticipated new anime releases of the Spring 2024 anime season! Let us know which new anime are you most excited to see starting this April in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Spice & Wolf Release Date: April 1st (Crunchyroll) The Spring 2024 anime season is kicking off with a bang as a classic anime series is getting a full reboot! Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is an official remake of the first anime adaptation for Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series released back in 2008. It's held in high regard by fans who got into anime in a certain generation, but it didn't go beyond its initial two seasons. Now as part of the 15th anniversary, the anime is officially coming back with two full cours of episodes through the Spring and Summer months. It's yet to be revealed how full of a reboot this new anime is going to be, and that's what makes it exciting. Both fans of the first anime classic and new fans will be able to enjoy this new series to the fullest. It's a calm, slightly mystical experience that will likely stand out from many of the other new anime we'll see this Spring for sure. prevnext

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date: April 5th (TBD) The first of the major Isekai anime franchises coming back is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. This franchise might have released two seasons of its main TV anime series, several OVA specials, a few full spin-off anime series, and even a feature film, but this will be the first proper return for the TV anime since Season 2 ended back in 2021. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is getting ready for a huge new wave of even more wild fights than seen in the first two seasons. Rimuru is now an official Demon Lord, and he and his followers in Tempest have thus become a powerful and dangerous target of the church. The church has their own roster of powerful fighters, so we're about to see another full on war as Rimuru and the others defend Tempest with their lives. And while Rimuru always had the upper hand before, he won't be on top the entire time this time around... prevnext

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Release Date: April 6th (HIDIVE) There's always one new original anime project that has an instantly grabbing look, and that's definitely the case for Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night. This original anime series follows a group of young girls who are each in different creative pursuits and hobbies, but have hit brick walls in terms of how to move forward. Heading to Shibuya seeking artistic inspiration in order to fuel their own passions, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night just might be the major hidden gem of the Spring overall. Discovering the hidden gems before they are truly hidden is a gamble, but this one could indeed be an anime fans will remember for a long time. Produced by Doga Kobo (the studio behind Oshi no Ko) with scripts written by the original author behind Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki's light novels, this one looks like it's going to be a hit in the making that we will all want to make time for. prevnext

Mission: Yozakura Family Release Date: April 7th (TBD) The first of the next wave of Weekly Shonen Jump manga adaptations this Spring is one that will likely be a lot more popular thanks to a potentially successful anime debut. Mission: Yozakura Family first made its debut back in 2019, and has since gone on to what might be its final saga in the magazine in the years since. This series sort of has the same vibes as Spy x Family where it's a family full of very skilled individuals, but it has a lot more action that takes it to a heightened level thanks to some of the foes that this family faces. When Taiyo ends up needing to marry his childhood friend to help protect her from spy enemies, the series then sees him learning how to be a proper spy from the rest of the members of the titular Yozakura Family. Each member has their own skillset and specialty, and a special bloodline ability that takes them to a new level. It gets the action pumping to huge levels, and a great anime adaptation could make this one of the big new action hits of the Spring. prevnext

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Release Date: April 7th (Crunchyroll) Another major Isekai anime series making its comeback is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which is coming back for the second half of Season 2. The second season was a dramatically different experience than seen in the first, and marked a major shift for what fans could expect to see from this franchise. While it started out seeming like many of the other Isekai anime offerings, it soon turned into a tale of Rudeus Greyrat overcoming his depression and inadequacy complexes left over from his previous life and needing to move forward in his new one properly. With the first half of the season taking big steps in this new direction, Rudeus is now heading into a much brighter future together with Sylphie, who he reunited with at the end of the first half. The second half of the season will be continuing with character study, but less intense than before as the anime prepares to return to the overarching search for the rest of Rudeus' missing family. prevnext

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date: April 10th (Crunchyroll) Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! will both have one of the hugest Isekai anime returns of the Spring, but also the hugest comedy series we'll see in action. Konosuba's second season came to an end a few years ago, and has since followed up with a new movie and prequel spin-off anime series. But it's been a long time since we have seen the members of Kazuma's party going on adventures together in a proper TV anime. The third season of the anime is going to have tons of more shenanigans for the party as a new character turns out to be obsessed with Kazuma's adventures. The first two seasons and movie saw Kazuma's group fail their way to success, and this will likely happen all over again as the anime comes back for new episodes. If you're looking for laughs this Spring, you're definitely going to want to check this one out. prevnext

Black Butler: Public School Arc Release Date: April 13th (Crunchyroll) Black Butler is yeah another massive franchise coming back for new episodes years after the third season seemingly wrapped up the classic anime. But unlike the previously mentioned Spice & Wolf revival series, Black Butler: Public School Arc is a direct continuation of that first anime series. Public School Arc will be adapting this next major arc from Yana Toboso's original manga series, so potential new fans might need to check out the previous seasons to fully enjoy everything that will go down here. At the same time, it's a brand new arc with a new group of characters that will have an unfolding mystery of their own. So that means it's going to feel fresh despite being a revival of a classic anime series. With so many big returns, this might be one of the wildest to be completely honest. prevnext

Kaiju No. 8 Release Date: April 13th (Crunchyroll, X) Buf if there's one big blockbuster this Spring, it's Kaiju No. 8. Anime fans might have noticed how in the last few years there has been a greater effort to reach more worldwide audiences with each new release, but this is likely going to be one of the biggest efforts in that regard yet. Kaiju No. 8 is one of Shueisha's hidden gems with the Jump+ app, and this one is set to absolutely explode as it follows a thirty-something year old Kafka who gets the power to turn into a Kaiju and fights giant monsters. Kaiju No. 8 is being teased as a groundbreaking release as it will be streaming simultaneously around the world at the same time it premieres in Japan, and that's pretty much unheard of for a series that's going to be a weekly release. We've seen some releases do this in the past, but Kaiju No. 8 will even be taking over social media when it premieres each episode too. For those worried that the hype might be overselling it, Kaiju No. 8 has massive action that if done well could be the best thing we see this Spring. prevnext

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date: May 4th (TBD) While the previous entries on this list are massive returns or premieres in their own right, it's time for the final two juggernauts to take center stage. My Hero Academia will be making its comeback for Season 7 of the anime, and it's promising some major fights between the heroes and villains. The end of Season 6 left Japan in total ruin following Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's takeover, and Deku had been left worse for wear as he pushed himself to the brink in order to fight all of the escaped prisoners and villains he could. Now that he's fully back in the Class 1-A fold, it's time for the heroes to poise a final fight against the villains. This upcoming wave of episodes will begin the final key fights against key villains like Toga, Dabi, and more, and there are some explosive reveals from the manga that will really change the trajectory of the anime moving forward. It's the beginning of the end, and you're going to want to check it out this Spring. prevnext