Naruto: A Fave One Piece Animator Is Ready to Work on Boruto

Vincent Chansard has made quite a name for himself in the anime world, despite being a resident of France rather than Japan. The animator, according to his social media account, was able to secure a work visa to visit the homeland of anime, allowing him to continue working in the medium. In the past, Chansard has worked on some of the biggest episodes of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen and is looking to return to the Hidden Leaf Village by lending his talents to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

While Chansard might be willing to return to the Boruto anime, the question arises as to when the animator could return to the series. As anime fans know, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on hiatus while Studio Pierrot works on the likes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War. Initially, Pierrot stated that they would create four new episodes of the original Naruto series that were set to air last year, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the installments were indefinitely delayed. As it stands, there has yet to be word on when Pierrot is returning to the Hidden Leaf.

(Photo: Toei & Pierrot)

Chansard: Making The Leap From The Grand Line to Konoha

In speaking with Konoha TV, Chansard stated that he would look forward to making a comeback to Naruto and Boruto's hometown, "What I always answer – and I mean it: It depends on the schedule, the storyboard – is there a storyboard that will interest me, or a director that I know who wants to work with me?"

Also, Chansard stated that a director for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Masayuki Kouda, had expressed interest in the animator returning to the series, "I don't know when, but we will do that. Why not? I'm not against it. I have some affection towards Boruto because I worked there. It's a series that's important to me even if I'm not the biggest consumer. But I'll wait for the circumstances to lean me towards it naturally."

While the Boruto anime might be on hiatus, the manga continues via Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Presenting a scary new world for the son of the Seventh Hokage, the franchise has seen creator Masashi Kishimoto return to the manga and raise the stakes for the anime ninjas astronomically.

Via Konoha TV