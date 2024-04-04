Why Konosuba Season 3 Will Be a Must-Watch in Spring 2024

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the big franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and fans should really make sure to check out Season 3 when it kicks off later this month! There are a ton of Isekai anime that fans are already knee deep in with the start of year, but Spring 2024 will bring out a whole new wave of releases to keep an eye out for. Even bigger this Spring is the fact that massive Isekai franchises will be returning for new episodes, and Konosuba is the one that's standing out from the rest of the pack.

Konosuba Season 3 is the first new wave of episodes for the main TV anime in quite some time. Following the second season, there was a release of the Crimson Legend movie and Megumin focused spin-off prequel series, but this is the first new season of the series in a while that will be moving Kazuma's story forward as he and the rest of his party of gremlins will be getting into shenanigans all over again. Which means fans are going to want to see how it all falls apart.

Why You Should Watch Konosuba

Konosuba is an anime all about failing upwards or accidentally finding success through pure luck. Kazuma was, like many Isekai protagonists, a rather listless individual who dies when saving someone...only to find out that they didn't need to be saved in the first place. But the Isekai fan that he is, he's happy to be reincarnated into another world and become a hero. But when the goddess reviving him, Aqua, ridicules him, he chooses her to be his special power and the two of them are dragged into a fantasy world.

This has since seen the duo (who form a thief who can only really steal underwear and a goddess who really only has a few water tricks) team up with a magician who only knows explosion magic and a knight who has terrible aim when she fights (and loves to be hurt). But while this group of failures seems awful at first, they form a makeshift family as they grow to care for one another and start defeating some major foes from the Demon Lord's army. In fact, Kazuma and his party are closer to becoming real heroes than they ever might have expected.

All the while fans are treated to some fantastic animation and comedy. It's not just fight scenes either, it's in every character moment that pops all the more due to perfectly animated comedy. All of these elements and more make Konosuba a franchise to check out, and this Spring is the perfect opportunity to do so. You can find all episodes of Konosuba so far (and Season 3 coming on April 10th) with Crunchyroll.

Will you be checking out Konosuba Season 3 this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!