Baki Hanma Reveals Theme Song For Season 2, Part 2

Baki The Grappler first began in the 1980s by creator Keisuke Itagaki, and while the series is looking to wrap its latest manga arc, the anime adaptation is set to return this summer. Featuring Baki and friends taking on a prehistoric threat known as Pickle The Caveman in its first half, the second half of Baki Hanma's anime will see the anime protagonist taking on his father Yujiro in a long-awaited rematch. Before the anime series returns, the theme song for the second half of the upcoming season has been confirmed.

Throughout the Baki The Grappler series, Yujiro Hanma has earned his place as the strongest man in the world more times than we can count. Referred to as "The Ogre", Yujiro is such a threat that there hasn't been one character that has even come close to taking him down. Yujiro's feats in the anime series have included ripping a man's face off with his fingers and taking down a prehistoric elephant with one blow. With the arrival of Pickle the Caveman, many anime fans are left wondering whether Baki's dad might have finally met his match before the father/son battle takes place this August.

Baki Vs Yujiro

The opening theme song for "The Father Vs Son Saga" will be performed by SKY-HI and is titled "Sarracenia". The ending theme for the second half will be performed b BE:FIRST and is titled "Salvia". While the "Tale of Pickle & Pickle War Saga" will arrive on July 26th, the second half will debut on August 24th. If you haven't seen the latest trailer for Baki Hanma's big return, you can catch it below.

In the previous season of Baki Hanma, we witnessed the son of the Ogre taking on Mr. Unchained in one of the most brutal prisons in North America. With Biscuit Oliva considered to be the strongest being on the planet behind Yujiro, Baki's victory against him was the perfect way to prepare for taking on his father. With both Pickle and Yujiro his next big challenges, Baki Hanma's upcoming season will be one of the biggest to date.

Do you think Baki will manage to finally defeat his father in one-on-one combat? What has been your favorite fight of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.

Via ANN