Baki Hanma Reveals Opening For Season 2

One of the most brutal and bizarre battling anime series is set to make its return on Netflix this summer. Baki Hanma Season 2 will begin later this month and the opening has arrived online to give fans an idea of the prehistoric showdown that will kick off a new chapter in the life of Yujiro Hanma's son. Introducing the hilariously named "Pickle", the caveman is set to be the strongest foe that Baki has ever faced outside of his dear old dad.

Baki Hanma's second season will arrive on Netflix on July 26th, focusing on the unearthed caveman whose power is attributed to fighting against dinosaurs during his time. While not being a martial arts master, Pickle's sheer strength and speed make him a force to be reckoned with. Following this prehistoric rumble, the long-awaited rematch between Baki and his father, Yujiro Hanma, will take place in the second half of the season that lands on August 24th. Baki has spent the vast majority of the franchise attempting to gain enough strength to surpass his father, but even now, overtaking the Ogre might be impossible considering what we've seen Yujiro do in the past.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Opening

When the series returns later this month, Baki won't be the only one that is dying to fight this proficient caveman. Quite a few combatants will test out their skills against Pickle, whose name hides the deadly force that the prehistoric brawler wields. If the manga is any indication, this arc is set to be one of the most bizarre that the fighting franchise has animated to date.

Baki The Grappler first premiered as a manga series in 1991 from creator Keisuke Itagaki. Ever since its first chapter, the series has continued under the watchful eye of the mangaka responsible for creating this world. The series recently brought its latest arc to a close which featured Baki Hanma taking on one of the greatest sumos of all time, but the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon it seems. While the anime hasn't confirmed whether a third season is in the works, there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to make its way to the small screen.

Are you hyped for Baki Hanma's big comeback? Are you prepared for Pickle the Caveman's debut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.