Baki Hanma Fans Are Reveling In The New Season’s Insanity

Netflix has been expanding its library of anime these past few years, with the streaming service diving deep into the world of action with one of its most insane entries, Baki. With the newest season of Baki, now titled Baki Hanma, hitting Netflix earlier this week, fans are bearing witness to one of the most insane animated series of all time and sharing their thoughts on social media. The latest episodes don’t only feature Baki being sent to a maximum-security prison to test his strength against Mr. Unchained, but also has some insanely surprising cameos along the way.

One of the major battles that have been promoted in this latest season is Baki fighting against a giant praying mantis, which he imagines in his mind as he prepares to clash with his father the Ogre, Yujiro Hanma. With the latest season featuring the likes of former United States President George W. Bush, Iron Mike Tyson, and some head-scratching cameos, this season is one of the wildest in the medium of anime.

Holiday just got lit, #bakihanma is out….let's gooo — THEPENISMIGHTIER👾 (@justscorch) October 1, 2021

Did they really have Baki fighting against a shadow Mike Tyson?#bakihanma pic.twitter.com/AKBYyQRmfx — Mell (@LordAlGhul) October 1, 2021

Little boy grabbed a knife & asked for the best fighter in the school only for Baki to show up



🤣🤣🤣#BakiHanma pic.twitter.com/A7apnSj9yv — Speak123 (@SPK123_) October 1, 2021

If I don’t look like Baki Hanma in the next 2 years I’m rioting (left) pic.twitter.com/Uktur10VNK — sebastian (@kyngsebi) September 30, 2021

Finished Hanma Baki: Son of Ogre

Easy to binge for the most part

Most stuff was done well

Overall very fun as usual, fights and new additions

Animation could’ve been better at points

Maria and Oliva stuff I still feel was too much

Dragged towards the end



Score: 8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/7PvxhrmZAE — Tom Hughes (@TomTerminator11) October 1, 2021

Venom 2 and Baki Hanma tomorrow, it’s lookin great — Casey Lawrence (@LeanandCuisine) September 30, 2021

Accolades