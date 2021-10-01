Baki Hanma Fans Are Reveling In The New Season’s Insanity

Netflix has been expanding its library of anime these past few years, with the streaming service diving deep into the world of action with one of its most insane entries, Baki. With the newest season of Baki, now titled Baki Hanma, hitting Netflix earlier this week, fans are bearing witness to one of the most insane animated series of all time and sharing their thoughts on social media. The latest episodes don’t only feature Baki being sent to a maximum-security prison to test his strength against Mr. Unchained, but also has some insanely surprising cameos along the way.
One of the major battles that have been promoted in this latest season is Baki fighting against a giant praying mantis, which he imagines in his mind as he prepares to clash with his father the Ogre, Yujiro Hanma. With the latest season featuring the likes of former United States President George W. Bush, Iron Mike Tyson, and some head-scratching cameos, this season is one of the wildest in the medium of anime.
