Baki The Grappler Unleashes Disturbing New Fashion Line

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might get a lot of notoriety for how truly bizarre the franchise can be, but Baki The Grappler might give the Joestars a run for their money. The manga by creator Keisuke Itagaki first began in 1991 and has continued releasing new chapters to this day. With the second season of the current iteration of the anime, Baki Hanma, hitting Netflix this summer, a new fashion line has been confirmed that depicts one of the most horrific moments in the history of the series.

The moment in question took place during the fight between the Yakuza boss, Hanayama, and the escaped criminal known as Speck. During the "Death Row Prisoners Arc", a handful of wildly powerful fighters broke free from their death sentences to fight Baki and his friends. With the bald-headed Speck attempting to fight Baki while the son of the Ogre was on a date, Hanayama stepped in to fight the escapee in a battle that was beyond brutal. During their one-on-one fight, its was no holds barred as Speck took the opportunity to shove a handful of bullets in Hanayama's mouth, hitting the bottom of his jaw, and causing a mini-explosion that blew out the Yakuza leader's cheeks. It's a disturbing moment that is gruesomely captured in this new attire.

Hanayama The GOAT

The shirts in question are a part of the street apparel brand "MEQRI", though only a limited number of the shirts will be made available. The shirt itself will run under the name of "Baki Open Collar Shirts Still Yarukai" and will retail for around $140 USD. The shirts will go on sale in Japan later this week on May 19th, though it might be tricky getting your hands on them if you're a North American resident.

(Photo: MERQI)

Baki Hanma season 2 is slated to arrive on Netflix on July 26th, first exploring the hilariously bizarre storyline that will see the son of the ogre and his friends fighting a caveman named Pickle. In August, the series will return with new episodes that will focus on the long-awaited rematch between Baki and his father, Yujiro Hanma. While a third season of Baki Hanma hasn't been confirmed as of yet, there are plenty of battles that have yet to be adapted to the anime from the manga.

Would you love to see this disturbing shirt make its way to North America? Do you think Baki will one day manage to defeat his father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.

Via Comics Natalie