Baki Exhibit Unveils New Hard-Hitting Photos

Baki The Grapppler first began thirty years ago under the creative stylings of mangaka Keisuke Itagaki, featuring some of the wildest fights within the medium of anime. With the series continuing to this day and Netflix recently airing new anime episodes, the thirtieth anniversary of the manga has created a new exhibit that not only recreates one of the biggest environments of the series, but houses some amazing artwork and even a life-sized statue of the son of the Ogre.

Since starting thirty years ago, the story of Baki Hanma in his manga has continued for decades with creator Keisuke Itagaki showing no signs of ending the hard-hitting journey of Baki any time soon. Recently, the streaming service of Netflix released new episodes of Baki Hanma, which featured Yujiro’s son finding his way into a maximum-security prison by kidnapping the President of the United States in order to fight against the current second strongest man in the world known as Mr. Unchained. While Netflix has yet to reveal if new episodes of the series are on the way, the latest installments ended on quite the cliffhanger that manga readers will definitely recognize as a certain caveman seems primed to burst free from the ice and threaten the world of fighters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Japanese Outlet Natalie took the opportunity to share some big images from the current Exhibit celebrating all things Baki in Japan, though there has been no word of this unique event making its way to North America for fans in the West that have been enjoying the masterpiece of Keisuke Itagaki:

Keisuke Itagaki isn’t the only mangaka in his family, as his daughter, Paru, is responsible for the creation of Beastars, the anthropomorphic murder mystery that is far different from the hard-hitting battles of Baki. Though Beastars has come to an end in the pages of its manga, a new season is in the works to wrap the anime adaptation and it seems that Paru is far from finished in the medium that both herself and her father contribute to on the regular.

Do you think we’ll see new anime episodes announced for Netflix as a part of this 30th-anniversary celebration? What’s your favorite moment in the story of Baki Hanma? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki.

Via Natalie