Baki Hanma Announces Season 2 Order

Baki The Grappler has given anime fans some of the most bone-crunching, hard-hitting fights in the history of anime, and it seems as though Netflix is set to continue the story of Baki Hanma with a second season. Continuing the journey of Baki attempting to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma, the series is confirming that in its new season, one of the wildest opponents is set to be freed from his crystalline prison as the caveman known as Pickle will hit the scene.

If you didn’t have the chance to watch the previous season of Baki Hanma on Netflix, the series not only saw the son of the Ogre accomplish a major task by defeating Oliva Biscuit, aka Unchained, in a maximum-security prison brawl, it also hinted at where the next installments of the series were headed with a head-scratching conclusion. The next season will see the awakening of “Pickle”, a neanderthal who is easily one of the most powerful beings that Baki and his crew of fighters have encountered to date. Needless to say, expect more insanity as the hard-hitting anime series continues.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the major announcement for the world of Baki The Grappler, with the official website for the anime adaptation sharing some new images from the upcoming season while also confirming that Baki’s next major opponent is in fact set to be a caveman who has awoken from his slumber:

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1506884499128393729

Currently, Baki The Grappler is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of its arrival into the world of manga, with a real-life “Iron Dome” being created to help in the festivities, along with an exhibit that features art from the long history of the brawling franchise. Baki Hanma has plenty of material to cover that would most likely give viewers years if Netflix were to continue telling the tale of the father/son conflict, though fans hoping to see Baki fight his father in the anime might have to wait for some time if the anime adaptation follows the manga.

Are you hyped for the upcoming battle against Pickle? What has been your favorite fight of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki The Grappler.