New Bakugan Anime Announced for Netflix

Are you ready for more Bakugan? If so, then you better look over to Netflix ASAP. The IP has just confirmed it has a new anime on the way, and it will be going live on Netflix in a matter of weeks.

The report comes courtesy of Spin Master Corp. as the company announced Bakugan (2023) is happening. The new anime is slated to debut on September 1st. As of right now, Bakugan is expected to premiere in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and the Nordics. Netflix will get access to the show first before Disney XD tackles it in late September.

If you want to know more about this Bakugan show, you are not alone! An official synopsis was just released to hype fans for what's to come, so you can read the blurb below:

"In the exciting new season of Bakugan, the VESTROIAN galaxy is made up of six planets each home to a different species of Bakugan (Avian, Dragon, Insect, Beast, Aquatic and Dinosaur). Constantly at WAR with one another, the use of experimental weaponry causes the Bakugan to be inadvertently transported to EARTH. Baku-balls rain down from the sky like meteors and crash into cities, forests, and oceans. And when the balls unroll, humans meet the 10 FEET TALL Bakugan for the very first time. Thankfully, humanity welcomes these displaced creatures, embraces their culture, and particularly falls in love with their long-standing tradition of BRAWLING. That is until teenagers start PAIRING with Bakugan and miraculously give them the ability to grow to giant KAIJU size! The world was filled with fear, and it was during this time THE CATASTROPHE happened."

This new Bakugan series has fans excited for what's next, and it turns out this show will have a rather unique debut. Its first two episodes will screen early in August on Roblox. The double feature will be available in English and Japanese for players. So if you want to check out this first look at Bakuga, then you better get familiar with Roblox.

This new Bakugan anime marks just one of many to come from the toy-media IP. Back in 2007, Bakugan was brought to life in Japan with its own anime, and the show kickstarted a crazy. To date, there have been seven Bakugan anime series, so this new one will mark the eighth. You can watch a number of Bakugan shows online through services such as Tobi, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. So if you want to know more about how Bakugan began, you can read the original anime's synopsis here for all the details: "Join Dan and his friends as they battle their Bakugan Brawlers to save Vestroia and Earth, and to restore peace throughout the two dimensions."

