The Best Anime TV Series to Stream on Netflix

Netflix has become a go-to destination for anime lovers, and we're breaking down which of its TV series should join your queue.

These days, there is no denying anime. The medium is thriving, and audiences across the globe are taking notice. Once considered a niche interest, anime has become a global phenomenon with some help from streaming. So of course, you know Netflix has a top-tier catalog of TV anime ready to binge.

In the United States, Netflix has more than a hundred shows ready to binge, and there is something for everyone to watch. If you like school rom-coms, you can satisfy your itch with Komi Can't Communicate while shows like Death Note fuel your love of supernatural thrillers. From popular shonen titles to simple slice-of-life series, Netflix has tons of great picks, and we're here to spell out our favorite.

So if you are looking for a new show to binge, you can check out our list of 10 must-see anime below. All of the titles are currently available on Netflix, so subscribers can watch their favorite shows with ease. Most come with English dubs as well, so you can pick which style of watching suits you best!

Vinland Saga: "As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

Reason to Watch: If you like gritty historical dramas akin to Gladiator or Vikings, then Vinland Saga has everything you need. The robust anime has everything from action to gore and political intrigue. So if you are ready to set sail with the vikings, give Vinland Saga a shot.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: "In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

Reason to Watch: There is a reason why everyone in the anime fandom is talking about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Known as this generation's top show, Demon Slayer has taken the mantle of hits like Naruto and My Hero Academia. Focused on family, this hit anime blends gorgeous anime with colorful characters, and its emotional moments will hit you hard.



Beastars: "At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastar-a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust? One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"

Reason to Watch: Beastars brings crime to life with school drama and a mix of Zootopia charm. The series is set in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals who adhere to a strict hierarchy of prey and predators. When that balance is upset, Beastars digs deep into its corrupt society, so you can think of this TV anime as a gritty take on Zootopia's vision.



Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: "In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Their journey to restore their bodies through the power of the Philosopher's Stone begins here."

Reason to Watch: Though not a classic by any means, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has been around the block and continues to dominate the fandom even after all this time. This anime is considered one of the best to ever leave Japan, and that is thanks to its incredible world-building. From family feels to political insurgency, you can find everything in this anime, and that includes the world's most lovable suit of armor.



Hunter x Hunter: "Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness."

Reason to Watch: If you like traditional battle-centric shonen titles, Hunter x Hunter is what you've been dreaming of. The series is heralded as one of the demographic's best, after all. Filled with tense action and wild villains, Hunter x Hunter will keep you on the edge of your seat as Gon and the crew take on untold disasters.



Little Witch Academia: "Reach out your hand, and your story will begin! Those words changed young Atsuko "Akko" Kagari forever, sparking in her a lifelong dream of becoming a real witch. Now she's been accepted to the same school as her childhood hero, Shiny Chariot-the prestigious Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy. As the only student to come from a non-magical family, Akko finds herself surrounded by prodigies from around the world, but giving up isn't in her vocabulary. Whether it's making friends, proving the doubters wrong, or just flying on a broom, Akko is going to make her fantasy a reality!"

Reason to Watch: Little Witch Academia takes the world of Harry Potter, makes it cute, and then turns the dial up to 100. Created by Studio Trigger, Little Witch Academia will mesmerize fans with its colorful palette as they watch a young girl strive to become the witch of her dreams. So if you are up for a feel-good marathon, this show has you covered!



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: "A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk."

Reason to Watch: As one of Netflix's newest original anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner is a true prize. In fact, it may mark a rare case where the anime is better than the game that inspired it. Based on Cyberpunk 2077, this slick show by Studio Trigger brings dystopian tech to a new level, and its characters' arcs will have you on the edge of your seat.



Castlevania: "A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly creatures controlled by Dracula."

Reason to Watch: The video game adaptation curse was broken in Hollywood courtesy of Netflix's Castlevania. The original series put Netflix on the map with anime fans, and its brutal take on the Capcom title will thrill audiences of all backgrounds. So if you have a thing for Van Hellsing or Dracula, do yourself a favor by watching this epic series!



Kakegurui: "Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!"

Reason to Watch: What do you get when you mix Mean Girls with the thrill of Las Vegas gambling? Well, you get a school-based show called Kakegurui. The cutthroat series will leave fans reeling with its high stakes, and for amateur gamblers, you might learn a thing or two about blackjack along the way!



Mob Psycho 100: "What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Reason to Watch: After coming to a close this year, Mob Psycho 100 will go down as one of the best anime series to tackle supernatural phenomena. The simple shonen has the perfect blend of awkward adolescence, real-world stakes, and internal uncertainty. To top it off, Mob Psycho 100 features some truly impressive animation, and its heartfelt hero will leave audiences hooked from start to finish.



