Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Nailed Gojo's Most Iconic Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Hidden Inventory arc from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's newest episode has taken things to the next level by nailing Satoru Gojo's most iconic scene from the flashback arc! Jujutsu Kaisen kicked off the anime's second season by taking on the Gojo's Past saga, which showcased a very important mission that Gojo and Suguru Geto took on during their time at Jujutsu Tech and sent them on the respective paths we see play out over Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the first season of the TV anime.

The previous Jujutsu Kaisen episode showcased the major turning point of the Hidden Inventory arc as Toji Fushiguro revealed just how dangerous he truly was as he was able to take down Gojo and basically kill him. But as fans know well enough by now, Gojo re-appeared and got back into the thick of the action in the newest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen and became the god mode wielding curse wielder that fans know in the anime today. Check out the big moment below as highlighted by @goatgumi on Twitter:

THROUGHOUT THE HEAVEN AND EARTH, GOJO ALONE IS THE HONORED ONE pic.twitter.com/fAtz9dZ8Og — SAT☆RU WILL LIVE (megumi wake up bruh) (@goatgumi) July 27, 2023

How Does Gojo Change in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 sees Fushiguro fighting against Geto shortly after "killing" Gojo, only to find that Gojo revived shortly after the mission came to an end. He explains that due to being on the verge of death he was finally able to figure out how to heal himself with the Reverse Curse technique, but that wasn't all as it seemed like the full scope of his Six Eyes technique also began to unlock as well. He was able to full his Hollow Purple for the first time (after failing to conjure Red before), and became more like the Gojo we know in the present.

Gojo becomes a much different kind of person as he sees so much around him, it's like he elevates above the human realm as well. He instantly takes out Fushiguro in the moments after his reintroduction, and nearly kills a room full of people afterwards when retrieving Riko Amanai's body. Noting that he wouldn't feel anything when doing so, it's this version of Gojo that's ultimately the most chilling of all. Now it's just a matter of seeing how that plays into the current day.

What did you think of Gojo's big moment in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!