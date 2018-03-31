Bandai Namco Teases ‘Dragon Ball Legends’ Time-Travel Story

While Dragon Ball Super came to an end after nearly three years of being on the air, fans have been feeling a void without their weekly dose of new Dragon Ball to pick them up.

Luckily the Dragon Ball team promised the franchise would not come to an end any time soon, and one of its new and interesting efforts is Dragon Ball Legends, which is a mobile game teasing a new time-travel story.

The producer of DB Legends says the game’s story is about “someone gathering warriors from various different eras and holding a tournament to decide who’s strongest”. Has that been said before? I’ve lost track. https://t.co/7XS5CXbMpt — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 22, 2018

Dragon Ball Legends follows a new Saiyan, whose designed resembles the Saiyans from Universe 6,”from long ago.” This new player controlled Saiyan is stuck in a story where, according to a producer on Legends, there is “someone gathering warriors from various different eras and holding a tournament to decide who’s strongest.”

While this time-travel story does seem neat, fans have also pointed out how similar the story is to the recently released Dragon Ball Fusions game on Nintendo 3DS. In that game, the main character summons Sheron and wishes for the greatest martial arts tournament ever…resulting in a time rift opening and summoning warriors from across all time lines.

The Dragon Ball series is no stranger to time travel either, as not only Dragon Ball Z featured the time travelling Trunks and Cell during the Android arc, Dragon Ball Super brought Future Trunks back and mixed in multiple universes with the Future Trunks arc, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games surround fixing problems in the time stream, and the currently in the works Dragon Ball Super movie features a time travelling foe as well.

It just means that this story could fall in line and be just as great as the other time travel storylines in the series. Dragon Ball Legends is currently being prepped for a release on iOS and Android devices. Are you going to try out Dragon Ball Legends? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.