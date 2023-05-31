San Francisco Public Transit Has Its Own Anime Mascots Now

These days, anime is just about anywhere you look. From film to television, the medium has a grip on fans across the world. Everything from Pokemon to Sailor Moon is on the rise as anime has become easier to access than ever thanks to the Internet. This means tons of collaborations have gone down in the past few years with anime center stage, and now San Francisco's public transit is getting in on the deal.

Yes, you did read that right. The BART has gone anime. Not long ago, the public transit system announced an initiative to connect with young riders, and it is doing so with a cast of anime mascots.

They're here! BART is excited to unveil anime mascots making its debut at @FanimeCon, the largest anime convention in the Bay Area!



Our anime mascots are here to promote public transit and engage with youth riders. 🚆🐐✍️🌱✨⚙️https://t.co/4c4jEJTjq0https://t.co/hIMaNhXgSH pic.twitter.com/LVCCEBtUhB — BART (@SFBART) May 25, 2023

"They're here! BART is excited to unveil anime mascots making its debut at FanimeCon, the largest anime convention in the Bay Area! Our anime mascots are here to promote public transit and engage with youth riders," BART shared on Twitter with fans. "All our mascots are created and illustrated by selected, talented California-based artists. Last summer, BART put out a call to engage young riders and artists. The open call was wildly popular, receiving nearly 500 submissions."

"Every mascot is inspired by BART frontline employees and BART-contracted animals who have reached national fame, like the hawk at El Cerrito Plaza Station or goats who graze on BART property. All characters are laden with symbols familiar to Bay Area residents who care about BART."

As you can see above, the BART mascots all have their own style and identity to set them apart. Baylee, Nimbus, Jasmine, Mira, and Barty make up the crew. True to its word, the BART team did bring its mascots to FanimeCon, and attendees were stunned by their popularity. At points, the BART booth had lines spanning the convention's exhibit hall as guests wanted to get photos with the mascots. So like it or not, these BART icons are doing their job. Now if only they could magically make all of BART's trains run on time...

Obviously, the BART is not the first transit system in the world to use anime to its advantage. Japan perfected the deal years ago and continues to roll out new mascots for its trains, subways, buses, and more. Now, it seems San Francisco is getting in on the fun, and the BART girls are bringing all new eyes to the organization.

What do you think about these BART anime mascots? Do you have a favorite amongst this girl?