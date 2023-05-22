The First Slam Dunk to Launch U.S. Premiere at Anime Expo

The First Slam Dunk really took over the world when it began its run through international theaters last year, and now fans in the United States will be able to see much sooner than expected as The First Slam Dunk has announced a new United States premiere as part of Anime Expo later this Summer! Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk manga made its huge comeback last year with its first new anime release in quite a while as the original creator returned to the franchise for a brand new story delivered in a whole new kind of way with this big movie.

The First Slam Dunk has already gone on to massive success overseas, but GKIDS and Toei Animation had previously announced that the new movie will be hitting theaters in the United States this Summer but have not confirmed a concrete release date. But now The First Slam Dunk is setting up for its official North American premiere with a special screening for the new movie for fans in attendance as part of Anime Expo on Monday, July 3rd at 12:00PM PST at the Los Angeles Convention Center. But it has not announced whether it's the Japanese language or brand new English dubbed version.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How to Watch The First Slam Dunk

The First Slam Dunk will be making its way through theaters across North America later this Summer, and it will arrive some time after this premiere at Anime Expo. Written and directed by the original creator behind the Slam Dunk manga, Takehiko Inoue, for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation with Yasuyuki Ebara as character designer and animation director, Daiki Nakazawa as CG director, Yuta Ogura as CG producer, Kazuo Ogura as art director, and Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu as sound directors, the Japanese voice cast includes the likes of Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shinichiro Kamio, Subaru Kimura, and Kenta Miyake.

GKIDS has released a new synopsis for The First Slam Dunk, and they begin to tease the upcoming movie as such, "Shohoku's 'speedster' and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School."

Are you hoping to attend The First Slam Dunk at Anime Expo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!