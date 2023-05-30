Honkai Star Rail Meets Gundam With Special Anime Opening

When it comes to anime, few publishers are doing games quite like MiHoYo. From Genshin Impact to Tears of Themis, the game developer has some major hits on its hands. Right now, all eyes are on Honkai: Star Rail given its recent stellar launch, and now one fan has redone the game as a Gundam-approved anime.

As you can see below, the work comes from Bilibili as a fan group in China decided to reimagine Honkai: Star Rail. It was there the team pulled inspiration from Gundam: The Witch From Mercury to make a Honkai anime opening. Using the song "The Blessing" by Yoasobi, the Honkai anime highlights a slew of fan-favorite characters, but two heroines definitely lead the charge.

Honkai Star Rail: The witch from Belobog anime opening



The opening highlights Bronya and Seele as the two girls parallel the leads of The Witch From Mercury. Seele is shown in the streets of Belebog's underground fighting to survive while Bronya lives topside with their mother. As the anime opening continues, we see how these girls eventually meet one another and discover their chemistry. Along the way, other Honkai characters like Marcy 7th and Sampo appear along with Hook. So if you love the new Honkai title, this anime opening will be a definite treat.

Obviously, Honkai: Star Rail is another anime smash with gamers, and we don't doubt MiHoYo is proud of the win. Now, the question stands of whether a Honkai anime could ever come to fruition. Not long ago, reports confirmed MiHoYo was working on an anime for Genshin Impact with the team at Ufotable. If the project fares well, a Honkai anime could easily happen, so fans better check out the new Hoyoverse title ASAP. It will be a while before we see anything from MiHoYo's anime ambitions, however. Last year, the developer confirmed its long-term plans with ufotable for a Genshin Impact anime, but no updates have been released since the announcement. In the meantime, Genshin Impact players have explored new updates in-game featuring nations like Sumeru and characters such as Kaveh.

If you are interested in checking out MiHoYo's titles, you can find Honkai: Star Rail on iOS, Android, and PC. These platforms also host Genshin Impact, and the record-breaking RPG is even available on PlayStation for users.

