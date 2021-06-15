Beastars Season 2 Confirms Netflix Launch Date

✖

Fans of Legosi and the dark animalistic world he hails from in Beastars have been waiting on word from Netflix with regards to when they can expect the second season to land on the streaming service, but fans will wait no longer as Studio Orange has revealed when fans can expect the worldwide release to arrive. Following up on the mature events of the first season that set up a murder mystery as well as introducing viewers to a world of predators and prey, it seems as if Legosi and his friends will have plenty more hurdles to overcome.

The first season of Beastars ultimately didn't solve the mystery of who has been murdering the students of the prestigious high school, but we definitely imagine that new secrets will be revealed in the second season. On top of these details, the second season will also further explore the relationship between Legosi and Haru, with the pair being an unlikely couple thanks to Legosi being a wolf and Haru being a rabbit. The tail end of the first season might not have revealed who the killer was, but it did see Legosi and the company managing to take down a black market ring, which is sure to have ramifications in the upcoming entries.

Studio ORANGE, the producers of Beastars, took to their Official Twitter Account to share the big news that Netflix subscribers can expect the second season to land on July 15th, which is months after the debut of the episodes in Japan earlier this year:

BEASTARS Season 2 is coming out July 15th on Netflix worldwide. pic.twitter.com/pARNL0OJlp — Orange: Anime Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) June 15, 2021

Much like Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan, Beastars' manga has already wrapped, with the creation of Paru Itagaki already wrapping the story of Legosi and the murders taking place within his school. While there has been no word of a sequel, there is currently available a prequel series dubbed "Beast Complex" that gives readers new characters to follow within the world that Itagaki had brought to light. Ironically enough, manga ran in the family for the Beastars' mangaka, as Paru's father is none other than Keisuke Itagaki, the creator of Baki The Grappler, which will also see its next anime season arrive on Netflix.

Will you be binging the second season of Beastars when it lands on Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.