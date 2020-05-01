Beastars Creator Shares Adorable Coronavirus Prevention PSA

✖

After making big waves in Japan during the Fall 2019 anime season, Beastars finally made its big debut on Netflix in the West earlier this year. The anime was such a huge hit that many fans made hilarious comparisons to other major properties, and more importantly, it was confirmed that a second season was in the works shortly after the first came to an end. But the manga series has been going on strong with no signs of stopping...that was until the effects of the novel coronavirus delayed the release of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion.

Noting the delay of the magazine on Twitter (which was one of many magazines delayed for a moment as a result of the novel coronavirus), series creator Paru Itagaki noted how there's still plenty of work to be done. But at the same time urged fans to stay home and relax with an adorable sketch of Legoshi doing the quarantine in the right way.

Itagaki recently mentioned in an interview that Beastars was steadily approaching its finale. With no concrete details as to when this finale will be, or what shape the ending will take, Itagaki stated they were working hard to bring the end to fruition. With the first season of the anime bringing more attention to the series now than ever, more eyes are going to be on that finale.

But as the effects of the novel coronavirus continue for the uncertain future, it's also now the best time to do as Legoshi does in this sketch and stay home and catch up on everything you might have missed during busy everyday life. Maybe it's time to go back through Beastars and see what new things you can find?

