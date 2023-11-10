Berserk Reveals Long-Awaited Reunion in Latest Chapter

Berserk has continued to release new chapters following the death of creator Kentaro Miura, with the mangaka's close friends Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continuing to tell Guts' story. In Japan, the 375th chapter of the brutal manga series has arrived and it continues the "Eastern Exile Arc" that places the Black Swordsman and his friends into dire straits. Luckily, Guts and company being ambushed by the forces of the Kushan Empire has brought a familiar face back to the manga.

Warning. If you haven't had the chance to read the latest chapter of Berserk's manga, Chapter 375, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Eclipse remains one of the most brutal moments in not only Berserk history, but in anime history as a whole. During this fateful moment, the Godhand offered Griffith the opportunity to become a god and make his dreams come true if he were to sacrifice his friends in the name of his goals. While most of the Band of the Hawk was wiped out, Guts was able to survive along with one soldier that luckily was able to avoid the Eclipse and be forced to pick up the pieces.

(Photo: Young Animal)

Rickert Returns

With Kushan's forces swarming Guts' vessel, the Black Swordsman isn't in a good mental state to fight back, falling into a deep depression thanks to Casca being kidnapped by Griffith. Luckily, Rickert has revealed himself to be a part of the group that has taken Guts hostage, so it seems as though the brutal protagonist won't be facing death even though he is in chains. Rickert has no love lost for Griffith, as the last time he faced the White Hawk, he held nothing back and slapped him across the face for his past transgressions.

Kouji Mouri and the artists at Studio Gaga took the reins of Berserk to honor their deceased friend who created the Band of the Hawk. In recent news, Mouri stated that the series still has quite a few years ahead of it before we see the grand finale of the series. While it might be far off, the conclusion of Berserk is one that has been decades in the making and is one worth waiting for.

What did you think of Rickert's return? What other characters do you want to see return to Guts' life in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.