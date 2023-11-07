Berserk Fans Are Taking the Anime's Future Into Their Hands

Berserk has yet to announce a new official anime adaptation, so fans are taking matters into their own hands with the Band of the Hawk.

Berserk is considered by fans to be one of the greatest stories ever told in the mediums of manga and anime. Following the dark and dire story of Guts, a wandering mercenary who is attempting to survive a brutal world fit to bursting with demonic entities known as Apostles. Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation that the Band of the Hawk will be returning any time soon with a new anime adaptation, so a fan-made studio is taking the opportunity to once again bring Guts and his fellow strugglers to the small screen.

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, many anime fans believed that the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk would remain unfinished. Luckily, Miura's friends in Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken the reins of the series and are promising to finish Berserk by using both notes from Miura and discussions they had with the deceased artist. Berserk has received several anime adaptations in its history but there are still years of stories that have yet to be adapted from the manga, and Band of the Hawk fans are taking the opportunity to create stories on their own.

Berserk's Return Thanks To Fans

Studio Eclypse, a fan-made studio, is taking the opportunity to revisit the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk. While a release date has yet to be revealed for this anime project, Eclypse is sharing information about Guts' return to the small screen. Titled Berserk: The Black Swordsman, it appears as though this new project will revisit Guts' time following the Eclipse and attempting to get revenge on Griffith.

A few things about #BERSERK: The Black Swordsman



-No, we won't adapt the Golden Age arc.

-The project is focused on The Black Swordsman arc.

-There won't be any censoring or toned down scenes.

-3D CGI will not be used for any characters.

-It will be voiced in English &… pic.twitter.com/LqlWJ3Xq83 — Studio Eclypse (@studio_eclypse) October 6, 2023

When it comes to the manga, Guts is in quite a sticky situation. After Casca was kidnapped by Griffith and the realm known as Elfhelm was destroyed, the latest arc, "The Eastern Exile Arc", has seen the Black Swordsman and his allies taken hostage by some familiar foes. At present, Mori and the Studio Gaga artists haven't said how much longer Berserk has before the manga finishes, but anime fans might have years of stories to look forward to before we say goodbye to Guts and company.

Do you think Berserk will one day return with an official anime adaptation in the future? What are your predictions for the finale of the beloved anime franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.