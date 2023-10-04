Berserk Writer Hints At Series Finale Timeline

Following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, many believed that Berserk would remain unfinished. Luckily, good friends of Miura in writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided that in order to honor the deceased mangaka, they would aim to end the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk. While the new creative team hasn't confirmed how many additional chapters Berserk has left before it will come to an end, Mori hinted in a recent interview that manga readers might be waiting for quite some time for the grand finale.

Following Miura's passing, Mori and Gaga have been throwing some interesting curveballs at Guts and his allies. When Griffith arrived at Elfhelm, he was able to destroy the mystical locale as well as eliminate a good deal of the magical beings that had aided Guts in restoring Casca's mind. With the "Eastern Exile" Arc now in full swing, it seems that Guts and company are on a trek to the land of Kushan as Casca remains a prisoner of Griffith and his far more fiendish interpretation of the Band of the Hawk. However Berserk ends, Guts story will remain one of the most brutal in the anime world.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Berserk: Ten More Years?

In a recent interview, Kouji Mori stated that Berserk won't take "more than ten years" to finish. While the writer didn't commit to the number of chapters that the brutal manga series has left, the creative team clearly has a roadmap thanks to discussions and notes that they received from Kentaro Miura before his passing. Before Guts' story ends, he will have some more tough roads ahead of him.

Unfortunately, Berserk has yet to reveal if it will receive a new anime adaptation. The previous series focusing on the Band of the Hawk was Berserk: Memorial Edition, which focused on the Golden Age Arc and re-edited footage from the trilogy of films that hit the silver screen. Should a new anime series be confirmed, there is plenty of manga material that has yet to be adapted to the small screen.

Via Reddit