Berserk Fans Don't Know What To Think Grimes' Griffith Reference
The world of anime and manga lost a huge part of the medium when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passed earlier this year, but the dark franchise has hit the news again as the musician Grimes posted a video that has her speaking in front of an image of the White Hawk Griffith. While there hasn't been news of the world of Guts and the Band of the Hawk returning to the medium of anime, the story remains one of the most legendary series in the medium and will be talked about for years to come.
Grimes might have been known for her music originally, but she has also been known as the partner to Elon Musk, with the pair recently having a child of their own. Speaking about artificial intelligence and communism, many fans were left stunned at Grimes' latest video and weren't afraid to share:
A.I. Is the fastest path to communism ##ai ##communism ##farming♬ Vivaldi - Spring - Allegro - Essential Band
What do you think of this strange Griffith reference by musician Grimes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.
Fans Are Confused
The buried lede here is that Grimes is literally talking about utopia in front of an image of GRIFFITH of all people yikes https://t.co/V7WhZHAjde— Three-Eyed Raisin (@akaFruitSnacks) June 4, 2021
Nobody Knows
why did grimes make that tiktok with griffith behind her— yuu #1 sanji hater🧊 (@kabochabone) June 4, 2021
Fans Are VERY Confused
Why did Grimes make this video about Communism with one of the most vile cold and evil manga characters of all time in the background? (Griffith) pic.twitter.com/CDxPlv2dHi— Sean (@Bizarre_Jelly) June 4, 2021
Some Fans Are Haunted
I'm gonna be fucking haunted by a close shot of Grimes over Griffith trying to sell AI as the path to communism I hate this timeline— witch hazel @ twin peaks rewatch (@possumpoplar) June 3, 2021
How Is It Real?
Seeing Grimes talk about communism and AI technology with Griffith as her background sounds like something a random generator would come up with but it's real https://t.co/9gcnc0iXX6— Balsa 🛹 (@___Balsa___) June 3, 2021
It's Scary
Grimes having Griffith as her background for tik tok makes me scared 😣 pic.twitter.com/cMX14Iha44— Nefazer (@NefazerTTV) June 3, 2021
Some Appear To Be Concerned
Ive seen a bunch of takes on the grimes video and nobody seems concerned with the griffith backgrouns— Jerm G Warrior (@GerardGuey) June 3, 2021
Griffith Isn't A Role Model
Grimes: I’m going to make a bad point on the internet
Also Grimes: Griffith would make a perfect back drop to really, REALLY further my point. pic.twitter.com/07Y9vV2jPF— HAUVVR (@ineuver) June 3, 2021
