Berserk: Kentato Miura’s Assistant Speaks Out Following Creator’s Death

The anime world is still reeling from the news that the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passed on earlier this year, and while creators of manga and across the entertainment world have shared their stories and respect for the prolific mangaka, Miura's assistant has shared a statement following the news. While the fandom is interpreting a number of messages from the Tweet, the anime community has spent the past few days in mourning and remembering the amazing work that Miura has done in the past with Berserk and his other works of fiction during his lifetime.

Studio Gaga is the company that Kentaro Miura created in producing Berserk throughout the years, with the mangaka having four assistants that have helped him throughout the years. Yoshimitsu Kurosaki, Akio Miyaji, Shinshu Hirai, and Arihide Nagashima are the assistants that helped Miura with the titanic task of bringing regular volumes of Berserk to Young Animal, the publication that has released the volumes of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk for decades. Miura spent the majority of his life telling the story of Berserk and rest assured, there are countless fans of the series who are definitely mourning the loss of such a talented artist.

Kentaro Miura's assistant posted on Social Media that they'll "do their best", leaving many fans wondering if he is referring to the loss of Miura or if they will be continuing the story of Berserk in the manga in the future:

Berserk has entered the world of anime a number of times, with the first being the anime series released by OLM, Inc in 1997, which told the story of the Golden Age Arc. It took a few decades for the franchise to return to anime with a trilogy of films that once again told the story of the Golden Age Arc once again, while also exploring some of the moments from the manga that hadn't made the cut for the first series. Berserk would then return with a new series by Studio GEMBA in 2016, but it was quite the controversial series for many anime fans, as it decided to use a computer-generated style of animation to continue Guts story following the Golden Age.

