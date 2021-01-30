Elon Musk And Grimes Reveal Their Baby's Viking Haircut
It seems as though Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is now a little Viking after a strange haircut. The couple had their child last year and much was made of the unconventional name they selected. Both of these eccentric parents wouldn’t let it stop there though. In some new images posted to social media, Little "X Æ A-12" Musk is rocking a strange little undercut now. The proud parents posted some pictures from bath time and needless to say the citizens of the Internet were going to have something to say. Both mama and papa are certifiable lightning rods on social media, so whenever they breathe, it’s going to be a story. Add in the littlest member of the family’s name and it’s a perfect storm. So, you can check out the general reactions to the tiny Viking haircut down below for a deeper dive.
The Result: pic.twitter.com/I5VQYjRbRq— Seiji (@_curtismyers) January 29, 2021
That pregnancy was a rollercoaster ride for Grimes. She documented some of her feelings about it on Instagram last year. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she began. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."
“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes also mentioned. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."
What do you think of the haircut? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Grimes giving her new baby an uneven and patchy haircut bc she watched a show w Vikings and decided she wanted him to have a Viking haircut is ....extremely on brand.— لارا (@haramfeminist) January 28, 2021
this is a very grimes thing ofc she would give her baby a viking haircut— STREAM WANDAVISION (@fkaghost) January 28, 2021
So many Twitter folks feeling indignant about the haircut. Why? Oh, yes, it’s Twitter and the baby’s father happens to be very rich.— AlwaysAwake (@AlwaysAwake0402) January 29, 2021
its great shes cutting his hair but omg with how fast babies move its scary to think she was using scissors 😭💗— róisín (@hexlesbian) January 28, 2021
It ended up cute. Not perfect by any means, but she's his mom not a cosmetologist. A lot of us have had awkward haircuts given to us by our moms.— Lena June💙 (@itslenajune) January 29, 2021
As a baby, my mum accidentally lopped the top of my ear off while giving me a haircut (it got reattached)
Glad Grimes didn't do that, but it would've gotten her even more press.— Marc Nikiperowicz (@MNiki_P) January 29, 2021
Elon Musk helping Reddit crash the economy while Grimes gives their baby Viking haircuts
A true power couple— Jon Bucci (@JDBucci) January 29, 2021
grimes giving her baby a viking haircut is exactly something i would do 😩— ⚓ hms sempiternal ⚓ (@ultramarine_ink) January 29, 2021