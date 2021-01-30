Elon Musk And Grimes Reveal Their Baby's Viking Haircut

It seems as though Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is now a little Viking after a strange haircut. The couple had their child last year and much was made of the unconventional name they selected. Both of these eccentric parents wouldn’t let it stop there though. In some new images posted to social media, Little "X Æ A-12" Musk is rocking a strange little undercut now. The proud parents posted some pictures from bath time and needless to say the citizens of the Internet were going to have something to say. Both mama and papa are certifiable lightning rods on social media, so whenever they breathe, it’s going to be a story. Add in the littlest member of the family’s name and it’s a perfect storm. So, you can check out the general reactions to the tiny Viking haircut down below for a deeper dive.

That pregnancy was a rollercoaster ride for Grimes. She documented some of her feelings about it on Instagram last year. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she began. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes also mentioned. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

What do you think of the haircut? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: