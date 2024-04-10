Berserk Confirms New Chapter's Release Date

It's been quite some time since we saw Guts in action, as Berserk's previous manga installment, Chapter 375, was released at the tail end of 2023. With the arrival of the real-life eclipse earlier this week, it should come as no surprise that the Band of the Hawk has been making the rounds online. Luckily, Berserk's manga had a surprise for fans as the series is set to continue, which might be bad news for Guts considering his current predicament.

When last we left Guts and his allies, they were facing a world of trouble thanks to Griffith and the new Band of the Hawk's arrival at Elfhelm. The heroes' magical allies were stricken from the plane of existence, as Griffith's status as a member of the Godhand continues to bear some big fruit for the head of the Band of the Hawk. Unfortunately for Guts, his one-time best friend was able to kidnap Casca, who had recently regained her sanity after losing her mind for so long. Struggling to figure out what to do next, the Black Swordsman has been kidnapped by a group of soldiers who just so happen to have Rickert as one of their enclaves.

(Photo: Liden Films)

When Will Berserk Return?

In a new drop from Berserk's publisher, Young Animal, the series is slated to resume later this month. On April 26th, Chapter 376 will land and is sure to see Guts continue his struggle to stay alive and bring back Casca from Griffith's clutches. Now that the Black Swordsman is in chains, things appear to be going from bad to worse for the anime protagonist.

While the brutal manga series might be returning, Berserk has not received word of a new anime adaptation. The last time that anime fans witnessed Guts on the small screen was via Berserk: Memorial Edition, which compiled old and new footage from the trilogy of films that told the Golden Age Arc's story. Should Berserk get a new anime series, there are more than enough stories that have yet to be adapted to the medium from the source material.

What are your predictions for the return of Berserk later this month? How much more gas in the tank do you think the brutal series has left? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

Via Manga Mogura RE