Berserk: The Black Swordsman Reveals New Poster

Sometimes, if you want to do something right, Berserk fans have to do it themselves. With no official anime adaptation announced for the future focusing on the Band of the Hawk, the fan-made studio, Studio Eclypse, is creating a new series dubbed "Berserk: The Black Swordsman". While fans are creating this production, the promotional material and footage released so far might have you thinking that this is an official anime that continues to chronicle Guts' dark journey of revenge.

The last anime adaptation of Berserk was "Berserk: Memorial Edition", a series produced by Studio 4C. The television series took footage from the trilogy of theatrical releases that covered the Golden Age Arc, splicing the movies together while adding additional scenes that were initially on the cutting room floor. Currently, there are no official studios that have hinted at a return of the Band of the Hawk, though fans have been dying to see more of Kentaro Miura's manga adapted to the small screen. While the previous anime adaptations have covered a good deal of the source material, there are plenty of arcs, battles, and brutality from Guts' life that have yet to be given new life on the screen.

Berserk: The Black Swordsman Poster

If this is your first time hearing about Studio Eclypse, the production house is comprised of over one hundred people around the world in re-imagining the story of Berserk. You can check out their Patreon by clicking here, and here is how the fan initiative describes itself, "Studio ECLYPSE was founded by anime fans with the sole propose of making the animations studios were ignoring, made with love and the highest quality we could. It grew to be over 100+ people from all around the world working together, sharing their knowledge and passion for this medium."

(Photo: Studio Eclypse)

Berserk's creator Kentaro Miura tragically passed away before finishing the Band of the Hawk's story, but the mangaka's friends have continued to tell the tale in an effort to honor their friend. This fact might not be great for Guts as he is now struggling with Casca being kidnapped by Griffith and have lost most of his magical allies from Elfhelm.

Are you hyped for the arrival of The Black Swordsman? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

Via Studio Eclypse