Berserk Announces Summer Hiatus

When Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, tragically passed, the anime world mourned one of the greatest artists in the industry. For almost a year, many readers of the brutal manga series believed that the tale of Guts and the Band of the Hawk had ended prematurely. Friends of Miura, Kouji Mori and the writers at Studio Gaga, decided to work with the notes left by Berserk's creator and continue the manga. Unfortunately, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next installment as Young Animal has announced a hiatus.

When last we left the Black Swordsman, Guts was struggling with the idea that he had once again lost the love of his life, Casca. While his fellow Band of the Hawk member might still be alive, she has been kidnapped by Griffith, the big bad of the series who Guts has been gunning for in the brutal manga series for quite some time. Throughout Guts' life, he has been able to rely on his sword to cut his way through many of the adversities facing him, but now, that might not be the case. As both himself and his allies are once again under attack following the destruction of Elfhelm, the previous chapter ended on quite a cliffhanger.

Berksek Hiatus

The next issue of Young Animal, the publication that routinely prints Berserk's latest chapter, will hit Japanese newsstands on July 28th. Unfortunately, Berserk will not be a part of the next publication as the brutal series has not stated when the next installment will land. With Miura's friends still working on giving the Band of the Hawk their ending that has been in the works for decades, fans are continuing to predict how Berserk will ultimately come to a close.

Presently, Berserk has yet to state whether a new anime adaptation is on the way. Following the release of Berserk: Memorial Edition, the franchise went quiet as to its presence in the animated world. With there remaining plenty of battles that have yet to hit an anime adaptation, it's only a matter of time until Guts is brought back to an anime series.

Via Manga Mogura